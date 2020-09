About This Game

Ah… love, Love…

How superbly in a single phrase. My thoughts is racing, my abdomen flutter butterflies, coronary heart racing. Are you prepared to do something to provide 1,000,000 cherries, acquire all of the jewels and even save your favourite?

Download Details

Look within the store and spend the collected cherry on new gadgets. Open the complete assortment of outfits for the Fox Foxy!

And if You can move all ranges in FoxyLand? We now test!





Download Now