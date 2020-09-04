Dummy Life Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
In the far future, robots turned a part of humanity. Their goal is to help people with numerous duties from serving to with every day chores to working in hazardous environments. But to develop such environment friendly and dependable robots, rigorous vetting of design was a necessity. This was the daybreak of the Test Dummies. Created solely to check and excellent the duties these robots had been to uphold within the close to future.
DUMMY LIFE is a science fiction hacking puzzle recreation. Play as CYPH3R, a check dummy that was not too long ago activated to check a brand new hacking expertise. Journey via fantastically crafted ranges whereas overcoming obstacles as a Hacker. Manipulate gadgets similar to surveillance cameras, safety doorways, transferring platforms, stress plates, teleporters, laser traps and different robots to help you in your escape.
Download Details
Title: Dummy Life
Genre: Indie
Developer: Flying Rain
Publisher: Flying Rain
Release Date: 20 Oct, 2017
File Name: Dummy.Life-HI2U.Torrent
Release Group: HI2U
Size: 1.39 GB