Crime Cities Download Free PC Game Full Version

A futuristic world the place regulation and order have been changed by a tidal wave of terror and crime. The human federation decides to border one among it’s finest males for treason and disobeying orders and sentences him to spend the remainder of his days on one of many planet’s jail cities. This is his cowl as he begins essentially the most essential mission of his life..

Crime Cities is a revolutionary mixture of shooter and future automobile simulator with a posh plot, and explosive atmosphere and life-threatening missions which can be so mind-blowing, you’ll factor flying a hovercraft by way of a myriad of metropolis skyscrapers is the simple a part of the job.

Download Details

Title: Crime Cities

Genre: Action, Shooter

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Release Date: 15 Jan, 2000

File Name: Crime.Cities-GOG.Torrent

Release Group: GOG

Size: 675 MB





