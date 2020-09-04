Command Shifting Sands Download Free PC Game Full Version





The state of Israel has endured contentious warfare for its whole existence. No sooner had it been declared in May 1948 than it turned concerned in a battle for survival, combating its neighbours in a ferocious conflict. This was the primary Arab-Israeli conflict, however it will be removed from the final.

Shifting Sands traces the historical past of the successive Arab-Israeli conflicts: from the sidelines of the Suez disaster, by means of the lightning Six-Day War, the guerilla-like War Of Attrition and the strategic shock of the Yom Kippur War, all the way in which to the historic Osirak raid and the epic air battle over the Bekaa Valley.

