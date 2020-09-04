Battle Brothers Lindwurm Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
In Germanic mythology, a Lindwurm is a wingless bipedal dragon resembling a big snake. It’s a big and fearsome creature, the adversary in lots of a legend, and residential to the wild and uncivilized elements of the world of Battle Brothers. Challenge your mercenary firm in opposition to a terrifying Lindwurm and declare its hoard of treasures as your personal!
Download Details
Title: Battle Brothers – Lindwurm
Genre: Indie, RPG, Strategy
Developer: Overhype Studios
Release Date: 19 Oct, 2017
Size: 1.47 GB