A.D. 2044 Download Free PC Game Full Version

The future is now, the yr 2044 to be precise and the world has modified dramatically. Male civilisation is on the verge of extinction. Genetic engineering has made human replica doable with out the necessity for man’s involvement. Women have determined to combat their closing battle and to form the world the best way they need it.

But if that’s not sufficient, girls have a brand new laser weapon which kills solely males, and the few remaining males are being changed into “she clones” within the bionic clinics. And there’s extra, a insurgent feminist has stolen a provide of warheads and intents to start out a world nuclear struggle.

Wait although, there’s a glimmer of hope. You are the final remaining regular male and when you can keep away from these feminine superpowers, you may reverse their domination.

Title: A.D. 2044

Genre: Adventure

Developer: L.Okay. Avalon

Publisher: L.Okay. Avalon

Release Date: 9 Set, 1996

