Yomawari Midnight Shadows Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

As summer time trip ends, two younger ladies go to a mountain clearing to observe the night fireworks. As evening falls and the fireworks finish, their hometown turns into enveloped in darkness. On their journey house, one thing lunges from the shadows to assault, and the 2 ladies discover themselves misplaced at midnight. Separated and afraid, the women should brace themselves for the terrors of the evening, and face the darkness to search out one another and make their approach house. Hide behind bushes and indicators as enemies strategy you, and use gadgets you discover within the woods and on the town to unravel puzzles and distract ghouls. Then, uncover notes and mysterious writings that will result in one thing extra haunting than you possibly can think about…

Download Details

