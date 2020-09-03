Warhammer 40000 Sanctus Reach Sons of Cadia Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

The Red Waaagh appears unstoppable: Grukk Face-Rippa and his orks rampage by means of the Sanctus Reach system and planet after planet fall to the greenskins. Billions die, and there doesn’t appear to be an finish to the xenos offensive.

It is on the planet of Alaric Prime that Castellan Jakren Stein mounts his final stand. This proud son of Cadia is aware of that there shall be no retreat, no give up. It shall be victory or dying.

Download Details

Sons of Cadia provides for the primary time an entire new faction to Warhammer 40.000: Sanctus Reach: the Astra Militarum, also called the Imperial Guard! The mighty military of the Imperium is now yours to command with 27 new models, together with 4 heroes and particular characters!





