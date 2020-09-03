Ultima Worlds of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
Explore the Red Planet and save historical past earlier than it’s too late!
The 12 months is 1893. The World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago. Astronomer Percival Lowell’s colossal area cannon is poised to hurl an enormous bullet-ship to Mars. Then catastrophe strikes! The cannon discharges a day early with dozens of historical past’s main figures aboard. Unprepared for the trials of Mars, the unintentional area vacationers have little likelihood of surviving. You should rescue the stranded expedition or historical past shall be perpetually modified!
Download Details
Title: Ultima Worlds of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams
Genre: RPG, Adventure
Developer: Origin Systems
Publisher: Electronic Arts
Release Date: 31 Dez 1991
File Name: Ultima.Worlds.of.Adventure.2:.Martian.Dreams-GOG.Torrent
Release Group: GOG
Size: 195 MB