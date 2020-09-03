Ultima 9: Ascension Download Free PC Game Full Version





Prepare to embark on the ultimate journey in Ultima–one of the best promoting role-playing saga of all time that has nurtured generations of players. Answer the decision and return to Britannia on your final epic quest. As the heroic Avatar, solely it can save you Lord British and his individuals from the evil Guardian who has devastated and corrupted the land. Valiant fight, magical prowess, and information of the eight virtues are your weapons in opposition to evil in Ultima IX: Ascension.

The ninth installment of the Ultima sequence takes a leap right into a vivid, detailed 3D surroundings that provides an entire new degree of interplay to the exploration of the realm. Britannia was all the time one of the life-like, well-developed, king-sized digital lands, however this new perspective makes the expertise of “living” in it rather more immersive. The mixture of a narrative of epic proportions, stable mechanics–true to the basic cRPG spirit, and that achingly acquainted Ultima setting, Ultima IX: Ascension a memorable title that every one role-players ought to expertise for themselves.

Title: Ultima 9: Ascension

Genre: RPG, Adventure, Fantasy

Developer: Electronic Arts

Publisher: Origin Systems

Release Date: 30 Oct 1999

File Name: Ultima.9:.Ascension-GOG.Torrent

Release Group: GOG

Size: 1.13 GB





