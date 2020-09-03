The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Create excellent—or imperfect—pets in your Sims, from fierce guard canine to damaging kittens to trusty horses and extra as you establish not solely how your Sims’ pets look however their persona traits as effectively. With quite a lot of new actions and social interactions, take management of those pets and expertise the world from their perspective. Give your Sims a brand new member of their family and uncover all-new methods to play with life!

Title: The Sims™ 3 Pets

Genre: Simulation

Developer: The Sims Studio

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Release Date: 20 Oct, 2011

File Name: The.Sims.4.Cats.and.Dogs-RELOADED.Torrent

Release Group: RELOADED

Size: 25.53 GB

Download Details





Download Now