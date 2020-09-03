Take On Mars Europa Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
Explore the rocky terrain and sandy wastes of the Red Planet. Bohemia Interactive’s Take On Mars locations you proper in the midst of mankind’s most fun enterprise. Start out within the seat of a rover operator, end as the primary human to have ever set foot on Mars. With a scientific arsenal at your disposal, you’ll pioneer the exploration, and colonization, of the Red Planet.
Title: Take On Mars
Genre: Simulation
Developer: Bohemia Interactive
Publisher: Bohemia Interactive
Release Date: 9 Feb, 2017
File Name: Take.On.Mars.Europa-RELOADED.Torrent
Release Group: RELOADED
Size: 5.61 GB
Download Details