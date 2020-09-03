Take On Mars Europa Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Explore the rocky terrain and sandy wastes of the Red Planet. Bohemia Interactive’s Take On Mars locations you proper in the midst of mankind’s most fun enterprise. Start out within the seat of a rover operator, end as the primary human to have ever set foot on Mars. With a scientific arsenal at your disposal, you’ll pioneer the exploration, and colonization, of the Red Planet.

Title: Take On Mars

Genre: Simulation

Developer: Bohemia Interactive

Publisher: Bohemia Interactive

Release Date: 9 Feb, 2017

File Name: Take.On.Mars.Europa-RELOADED.Torrent

Release Group: RELOADED

Size: 5.61 GB

Download Details





Download Now