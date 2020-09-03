Sleeping Dawn Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
Sleeping Dawn is a primary particular person survival horror recreation wherein you’ll play as some children who’ve woke up in a grotesque world populated by creatures, mirror of their deeper fears. Dive your self into this purely darkish ambiance and battle to dominate your unconscious fears.
Procedural maze
Get able to face this enormous procedurally-made maze by in search of the exit. Each single recreation can be totally different from the earlier one as a result of, at your awakening, the maze will change all of the paths.
Download Details
Title: Sleeping Dawn
Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie
Developer: Effimera Studio
Publisher: Effimera Studio
Release Date: 17 Nov, 2017
File Name: Sleeping.Dawn-HI2U.Torrent
Release Group: HI2U
Size: 1.65 GB