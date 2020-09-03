Sleeping Dawn Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Sleeping Dawn is a primary particular person survival horror recreation wherein you’ll play as some children who’ve woke up in a grotesque world populated by creatures, mirror of their deeper fears. Dive your self into this purely darkish ambiance and battle to dominate your unconscious fears.

Procedural maze

Get able to face this enormous procedurally-made maze by in search of the exit. Each single recreation can be totally different from the earlier one as a result of, at your awakening, the maze will change all of the paths.

Download Details

Title: Sleeping Dawn

Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie

Developer: Effimera Studio

Publisher: Effimera Studio

Release Date: 17 Nov, 2017

File Name: Sleeping.Dawn-HI2U.Torrent

Release Group: HI2U

Size: 1.65 GB





Download Now