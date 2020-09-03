Redout Enhanced Edition Space Exploration Pack Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
Space Exploration Pack
Redout – Space Exploration Pack provides the 2 newest racing complexes to your Redout expertise. The SRRL headquarters determined to analyze new types of anti-gravity racing, pushing the boundaries of house journey to the boundaries of the Solar system. Start from the Moon. Here you possibly can expertise the roots of human house colonization, the consequence of determined terraforming makes an attempt, the sat comm arrays and the big reactors creating a man-made, skinny environment.
Then, transfer on to your first clandestine advanced, Planetoid AR219. Hidden by the shadowy group Mughy1 on the AR219 celestial physique and its damaged satellite tv for pc, shattered by insane over-mining, clandestine AG races have been held right here for years earlier than the SRRL intervened.
Title: Redout – Space Exploration Pack
Genre: Racing
Developer: 34BigThings srl
Publisher: 34BigThings srl
Release Date: 17 Nov, 2017
File Name: Redout Enhanced Edition Space Exploration Pack-PLAZA.Torrent
Release Group: PLAZA
Size: 3.44 GB
Download Details