Prodigy Tactics v0.7.2 Download Free PC Game Full Version

In the world of Thasys, most races depend on Mana to outlive. This magical vitality is now rising scarce, and wars for survival are devastating the lands as magical beings combat over the past remaining scraps of this life-giving pressure. Somewhere, legendary creatures sleep an ageless slumber, hiding of their hearts the unique Mana supply. Only a number of chosen ones can awaken these Creatures and information them to save lots of Thasys. They are the witnesses of a dying world, the final hope for the dwelling.

They are the PRODIGIES.

Prodigy Tactics is a tactical turn-based recreation set in a implausible world of Thasys, torn in a by no means ending warfare. Create a crew of heroes, the final hope for the dying world, and cause them to the victory preventing hand in hand with highly effective Guardians. Every character is supplied with a singular set of skills to assist allies within the battle or to conquer their foes.

There are two highly effective forces within the Prodigy world: Harmony and Dissonance. Each one can be utilized by the Watchers and each deliver the brand new high quality to the battlefield.

Harmony brings steadiness and aids crew within the battle, permitting them to realize energy to forged their particular skills. At the top of the flip, if the Hero acts in Harmony, it creates a sq. full of Mana.

Dissonance is a robust and unpredictable pressure. It fills the creature utilizing it with monumental energy able to destroying even the strongest foes…. But this pressure comes with an amazing duty as Dissonance is unstable. Beware, this pressure used with out a correct warning results in chaos.





