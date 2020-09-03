Polaris Sector Lumens Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

We are happy to announce the primary growth pack for Polaris Sector: Lumens!

Drawing power from the celebs, the Lumens are a model new playable race to Polaris Sector! They are shiny evil beings that disguise themselves as angels of sunshine.

Download Details

The Lumens growth pack can even convey model new options to the general sport, like new race-specific sciences, ships position project and up to date planets properties, for an enhanced gameplay expertise! It drastically expands one of the vital authentic sci-fi 4X of 2016, and a should have for any Polaris Sector participant. Are you able to return to the struggle for the Polaris Sector?





Download Now