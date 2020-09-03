Lost Dimension Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Taking place In the close to future with the world in damage, a terrorist mastermind identified solely as ‘The End’ threatens humanity with nuclear armageddon. A particular process drive of 11 younger psychics every with unbelievable superhuman talents and a mysterious previous, are the one ones who can cease him. Together, they have to climb The End’s formidable tower one flooring at a time and convey him to justice. Their psychic powers shall be put to the check in opposition to the sinister occupants of every flooring as they race in opposition to the clock – and the traitors hidden inside their ranks – to save lots of the planet.

As workforce chief, Sho Kasugai, you’ll have to grasp a deep-but-intuitive fight system, construct relationships together with your squad and use logic to discern the traitor on every flooring to progress. Only Sho has the talents essential to weed out the traitors and defeat The End.

Download Details

Title: Lost Dimension

Genre: RPG, Strategy

Developer: FURYU Corporation

Publisher: Ghostlight LTD

Release Date: 30 Oct, 2017

File Name: Lost.Dimension-SKIDROW.Torrent

Release Group: SKIDROW

Size: 1.1 GB





Download Now