Light Apprentice The Comic Book RPG Volume 1 Download Free PC Game Full Version

Meet Nate, the Light Apprentice, and participate in his journey by way of a form of “Comic GameBook” expertise such as you’ve by no means seen earlier than!

Get collectibles and extras, customise and evolve your characters, combat or befriend monsters, and determine how Nate’s story unfolds.

RISE OF A HERO

When life on this planet of Ethenia is threatened by the corruption of the Yhrosian Empire, a hero will rise to guard the Planet and its individuals.

After having spent 300 years in a deep sleep, Nate wakes as much as a world ravaged by struggle. The Planet’s atmosphere is broken and on the course to destruction. Only Nate and the 4 different final remaining Apprentices could have the important thing to revive steadiness to the Planet’s atmosphere, thus saving the world.

YOUR GAME, YOUR CHOICES

In Light Apprentice, comedian guide and sport are built-in in a model new manner.





