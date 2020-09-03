Infinite Minigolf Hangar 37 DLC Download Free PC Game Full Version





Put in your house fits and put together for touchdown in Hangar 37 on the Intergalactic Spaceport on this sci-fi Infinite Minigolf journey! Meet a goofy group of aliens and robots who will enable you to full 4 new and difficult programs, consisting 108 model new minigolf holes. Create and share your individual house themed futuristic programs utilizing model new tiles and objects.

Title: Infinite Minigolf – Hangar 37

Genre: Casual, Indie, Sports

Developer: Zen Studios

Release Date: 26 Oct, 2017

File Name: Infinite.Minigolf.Hangar.37.DLC-PLAZA.Torrent

Release Group: PLAZA

Size: 143 MB





