Infernales Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Infernales – infernal, fleshy, bloodthirsty, killer first-person shooter, through which you, the priest, due to a wild bureaucratic mistake, had been despatched to hell, as an alternative of paradise. But you don’t agree with this, and you’re able to shoot all of the creatures of hell to repair it.

Several weapons, tons of of monsters, the opportunity of slowing down time, onerous rock and an infernal environment ..

Title: Infernales

Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie

Developer: VGstudio

Publisher: VGstudio

Release Date: 11 Nov, 2017

File Name: Infernales-HI2U.Torrent

Release Group: HI2U

Size: 4.37 GB

Download Details





Download Now