Infernales Download Free PC Game Full Version

Infernales – infernal, fleshy, bloodthirsty, killer first-person shooter, through which you, the priest, due to a wild bureaucratic mistake, had been despatched to hell, as an alternative of paradise. But you don’t agree with this, and you’re able to shoot all of the creatures of hell to repair it.
Several weapons, tons of of monsters, the opportunity of slowing down time, onerous rock and an infernal environment ..
Title: Infernales
Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie
Developer: VGstudio
Publisher: VGstudio
Release Date: 11 Nov, 2017
