GUTS Download Free PC Game Full Version

GUTS (Gory Ultimate Tournament Show) is a hilarious ultra-violent Tarantino-style over-the-top sport the place gamers should dismember one another by chopping off legs and arms. Lost a limb or two? Worry not, the combat continues even when there are simply two little stumps, and it retains going till one fighter emerges victorious after dismembering all of the opponent’s 4 limbs and touchdown a closing blow!

GUTS brings many inventions – in regards to the different preventing video games at present out there. GUTS doesn’t have a Health Bar. Fighters should rip off their foes’ legs and arms and ship a closing dismembering blow to win. So it’s ineffective to maintain kicking and punching your method round: you need to dismember to win.

Imagine a hyper consumerist society in 2067 the place a scientist discovers that individuals who get uncovered to excessive ranges of violence on TV are wholesome and peaceable. Violence on TV is allowed and fighters grow to be the foremost celebrities on this planet! Dismembering your oponents in a actuality present doesn’t appear essentially the most regular factor on this planet, however attempt to think about this violence blended with an excessive humor.





