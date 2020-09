About This Game

Return to the world of Eschalon within the sequel to 2007’s award-winning RPG. The blight of struggle now threatens all of Eschalon and the one hope for peace lies within the secret of your previous. Don’t miss this second chapter within the epic Eschalon trilogy given “5 Stars” by RPGWatch and known as “immensely appealing” by The Huffington Post.

Download Details

Enjoy…





Download Now