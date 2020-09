About This Game

“And all around is the desert; a corner of the mournful kingdom of sand.”

-Pierre Loti

Hailing from the distant windswept dunes of the east, the Shieldbreaker arrives within the Hamlet! Deadly as a viper, her iron will has been solid within the warmth of the blazing desert solar. Though outwardly demure, her emancipation from the barren wastes got here at a value so horrible, it haunts her desires even now…

