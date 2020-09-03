Crusader Kings II Jade Dragon Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Crusader Kings II: Jade Dragon lets you work together with China for cover and technological marvels — and probably face their wrath within the type of rebels or full-scale invasions. New gameplay options together with a brand new Tributary system, Chinese Mercenaries, and rather more will make the Transoxiana and India areas come alive with new surprises and challenges for even probably the most seasoned despot.

Flatter the Emperor with presents of gold or concubines. Ask favors from the mighty prince. Stay on the great facet of his appointed marshals in your borders.

The Imperial Majesty Request:

A brand new “China Screen” lays out the standing and needs of the Emperor of China, letting you retain tabs on what he desires and how one can earn his grace





