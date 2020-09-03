Battle of Empires 1914 1918 Honor of the Empire Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Battle of Empires :1914-1918 is a narrative pushed RTS, that re-lives a few of the bloodiest battles of “The Great War”. The missions embody a few of the most fearsome weaponary employed of the interval. Sabotage, stealth, trench warfare, fuel assaults, artillery and cell infantry – BoE has all of it!

Battle of Empires 1914-1918 – is a massively imposing RTS set within the top of World War I. At the second, the total model of the sport contains 6 storyline campaigns and builders proceed to craft new ones.

Download Details

Gameplay is much like different Men of War based mostly titles, with the power to regulate your males, at divisional, squad and soldier ranges.

The graphics have been developed to point out the wonder and horrors of The Great War.





Download Now