Atlantis 2 Beyond Atlantis Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
A Point&Click journey utilizing 360° imaginative and prescient know-how in each scene.
An exciting new journey within the coronary heart of Atlantis. Play the position of Ten, a descendent of Seth, the hero of the primary Atlantis. The forces of sunshine and darkish have awoken and are getting ready to battle. Ten carries inside him the powers of sunshine. His future is to battle his mortal twin. His quest leads him on a harmful journey by way of Tibet, Ireland, China and Yucatan.
Title: Atlantis 2: Beyond Atlantis
Genre: Adventure
Developer: Cryo Interactive , Koalabs
Publisher: Microids
Release Date: 14 Jun, 2000
