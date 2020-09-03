60 Seconds Pumpkin Spice Soup Challenge Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
As Ted, a accountable citizen and a household man, you might be confronted with a slight disturbance to your blissful, suburban life-style. THE NUCLEAR APOCALYPSE.
With solely 60 seconds left to impression, information Ted in a mad, intense and motion packed sprint by way of his home looking for his household and helpful provides. Everything can be in opposition to you – time, your very personal furnishings, the home that’s completely different each time you play and the elemental query – what to take with you and who to depart behind?
Title: 60 Seconds!
Genre: Adventure, Casual, Indie, Simulation, Strategy
Developer: Robot Gentleman
Publisher: Robot Gentleman
Release Date: 26 May, 2015
Size: 1.63 GB