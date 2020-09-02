Tunnels of Despair Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Tunnels of Despair is an atmospheric sport with horror and survival parts, through which you’re to discover the tunnels of an deserted subway system, discover a approach out and escape the underground.

You have been despatched to verify on a long-abandoned underground tunnel, which at first gave the impression to be an ordinary job. Unfortunately, in the course of the inspection, the tunnel’s previous arches gave out and collapsed. By some miracle, you managed to cover in a tiny aspect room and keep away from being crushed to demise. The approach again is blocked; all of your stuff is on the opposite aspect of the autumn. Hopefully, you’ll discover a approach out behind the one and solely door you see…

Download Details

Title: Tunnels of Despair

Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie

Developer: BearFighterDev

Publisher: BearFighterDev

Release Date: 16 Mar, 2018

File Name: Tunnels.of.Despair-PLAZA.Torrent

Release Group: PLAZA

Size: 1.32 GB





Download Now