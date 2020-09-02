The Sims 4 My First Pet Stuff Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Welcome dwelling a brand new small animal. Teach your Sims easy methods to take care of smaller family pets, embellish a house with pet-inspired furnishings, and gown pets in your favourite Sims outfits! Care for a New Pet. Add a habitat to your family with all-new small pets

like a hamster, rat, pygmy hedgehog, or miniature bubalus! Have your Sims title their new pet and learn to care for them.

Dress Your Cats and Dogs. Show your Sims and their pets are made for one another with matching pet outfits like a comfortable gown and purr-fect pajamas. Put a glamorous gown in your feline pal or have your canine don a hat for the appropriate event. Decorate with Pet

Prints. Have Sims embellish their front room with uniquely-designed d cor and paw-some pet-inspired furnishings for the youngsters room. From cute cat pillows to your Sims to brilliant beds to your cats and canine, there’s something for everybody.

