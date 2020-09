About This Game

After a life stuffed with regrets, awakening… A person in search of himself and his misplaced. What are you able to face most for the sake of your love? Sometimes entertaining, typically unhappiness… This journey will get you solutions you by no means anticipated.

Do you may have the braveness to confront your previous?

Download Details

There is a secret ending ready for you if yow will discover 10 apples hidden within the recreation world!





Download Now