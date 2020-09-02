SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

The summer time of bouncy, high-flying hijinks continues for the women of SENRAN KAGURA! They’ve fought rival ninja, evil masterminds, and apocalyptic demons from past the veil of sanity, however nothing—NOTHING of their lives has ever ready them for…a water gun battle?!

Summoned to a mysterious match by its shady organizers, the buxom shinobi college students group up and face off, utilizing every kind of water weapons to soak and splash their opponents. As they rise by means of the match brackets, they’ll uncover the secrets and techniques behind the group － secrets and techniques that conceal an ever-growing risk to… Wait, what? Sorry, I used to be watching all of the splashing.

Download Details

The “Sexy Soaker” version consists of the Soaking Wet High School Uniform costume, a set of colourful bikini costumes, the Futomaki Roll Bazooka particular weapon, a Bebeby pet card, and a particular set of ability playing cards, together with a downloadable soundtrack containing 47 music tracks.





Download Now