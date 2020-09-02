Paranormal Activity The Lost Soul Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

NOW PLAYABLE IN NON-VR (KEYBOARD/MOUSE AND CONTROLLER) VR HEADSET NO LONGER REQUIRED.

This authentic story, primarily based on the mythology of the massively fashionable PARANORMAL ACTIVITY movie franchise, options our proprietary scare engine permitting a special expertise each time you dare to play.

For an much more terrifying expertise, swap to the extremely fashionable VR Mode which immerses you within the surroundings utilizing minimal Room Scale mixed with our Immersive Movement Role-play System (IMRS). After the tutorial, you’re by yourself. Zero onscreen instructions or HUD in your face, you’re by no means taken out of the immersion.





