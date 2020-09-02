Kylie Jenner Poses As A ‘Sailor Girl’ In Pronounced Cleavage

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
Image: Instagram @kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner launched her new makeup line for the summer, with an original design of her in animation with sailor style.

To celebrate the success of beauty products, the 22-year-old businesswoman posted a photo in the same style as the campaign cartoon. In a sultry ‘sailor girl’ outfit, Kylie posed with flawless makeup and a plunging neckline in a red and white striped top.

In less than a day of sharing the image, the influencer with one of the best salaries on the platform, surpassed more than 8 million likes and a million comments.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here