Hakuoki Edo Blossoms Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

This remastered telling of the beloved visible novel Hakuoki sequence is a continuation of the Hakuoki™: Kyoto Winds story and focuses on the story set in Edo, the second half on this two-part sequence. Fighting alongside the Shinsengumi, the younger Chizuru will romance the well-known warriors of Japan’s Bakumatsu interval by means of a sequence of partaking tales and dramatic occasions. Delve deeper into the hearts and secrets and techniques of every warrior bachelor as you discover the world of Hakuoki and navigate its intertwining, branching narratives to unlock a number of endings. Find real love within the journey to Edo – your decisions determine your destiny!

Download Details

Enjoy…





Download Now