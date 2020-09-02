Ghost of a Tale Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
Ghost of a Tale is an action-RPG sport through which you play as Tilo, a mouse and minstrel caught up in a dangerous journey. The sport takes place in a medieval world populated solely by animals, and places an emphasis on immersion and exploration. It options stealth parts, disguises, conversations with allies and enemies, and quests.
You’ll be capable to discover the secrets and techniques of Dwindling Heights Keep and navigate its risks. Tilo will not be a lot of a fighter, so stealth and nimbleness are your allies when confronted with enemies twice your measurement. Talk to the characters you meet and depart no stone unturned in your quest to search out Merra, your real love….
