Enoch Underground Download Free PC Game Full Version

The battle was misplaced ages in the past and now the barren ruins maintain nothing however echoes of as soon as nice civilization. Amidst the mud, few that stay are nonetheless clinging to their existence, far past the purpose the place they may very well be referred to as human.

But the hope nonetheless lingers.

Enoch – Underground is a hardcore action-RPG title set in an historical metropolis destroyed very long time in the past. The participant takes management of the woke up – one of many few survivors left within the metropolis. Without a objective and with out reminiscences he begins his means via the ruins striving to seek out his place on this hostile world.





