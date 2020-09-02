Beast Quest Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
Embark on an epic action-adventure to save lots of the Kingdom of Avantia from break. Based on the best-selling fantasy novels, Beast Quest involves Steam for the primary time ever, with a wealthy, progressive storyline, vibrant settings, and an extra of compelling challenges.
Title: Beast Quest
Genre: Action, Adventure, RPG
Developer: Torus Games
Publisher: Maximum Games
Release Date: 13 Mar, 2018
File Name: Beast.Quest-CODEX.Torrent
Release Group: CODEX
Size: 2.77 GB
Download Details