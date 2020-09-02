Batman The Enemy Within Episode 5 Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

In this newest chapter from the award-winning studio behind Batman – The Telltale Series, each Bruce Wayne and Batman can be pressured into precarious new roles. The Riddler has returned to terrorize Gotham City, however his grotesque puzzles merely foreshadow a fair higher disaster. With the arrival of a ruthless federal agent and the return of a nonetheless nascent Joker, Batman should navigate uneasy alliances whereas Bruce Wayne undertakes a deadly collection of deceptions. Which of Batman’s new allies will you select to belief? And how deep into the darkness will you let Bruce descend?

Title: Batman: The Enemy Within – The Telltale Series

Genre: Adventure

Developer: Telltale Games

Publisher: Telltale Games

Release Date: 8 Aug, 2017

File Name: Batman.The.Enemy.Within.Episode.5-CODEX.Torrent

Release Group: CODEX

Size: 22.78 GB

Release Note





Download Now