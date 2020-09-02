Apocalipsis Download Free PC Game Full Version





Apocalipsis: Harry on the End of the World is a conventional point-and-click journey recreation, within the useless of Samorost and Machinarium, the place fixing puzzles comes with a way of discovery and accomplishment. This gameplay model, merged with distinctive artstyle impressed by fifteenth century engravings, creates the proper backdrop for a narrative about heartbreak, redemption and, fairly actually, the top of the world.

Apocalipsis shares with the Middle Ages its artstyle and the sport’s world itself is impressed by Book of Revelation and steeped in medieval philosophy and beliefs, with the story taking cues from Dante Alighieri’s “Divine Comedy”.

