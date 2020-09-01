Worshippers Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Background

Old gods have forsaken us, however there’s nonetheless hope. Mysterious sage is wandering from village to village, bringing tales about new highly effective idols. Ten nights, ten tales to be informed. Would or not it’s sufficient to transform locals to the way in which of latest gods? Time will inform.Sit round a hearth and hearken to tales about gods and theirs worshippers.

Description

Worshippers is a fast-paced technique mixed with collectible card recreation. Take management over small tribe and assist them survive within the hostile land. With each state of affairs unlock new playing cards, that can be utilized in creating your individual distinctive methods!

Download Details

Title: Worshippers

Genre: RPG, Strategy

Developer: Brainwashing Games

Publisher: Brainwashing Games

Release Date: 27 Feb, 2018

File Name: Worshippers-HI2U.Torrent

Release Group: HI2U

Size: 658 MB





