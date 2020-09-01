Worshippers Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
Background
Old gods have forsaken us, however there’s nonetheless hope. Mysterious sage is wandering from village to village, bringing tales about new highly effective idols. Ten nights, ten tales to be informed. Would or not it’s sufficient to transform locals to the way in which of latest gods? Time will inform.Sit round a hearth and hearken to tales about gods and theirs worshippers.
Description
Worshippers is a fast-paced technique mixed with collectible card recreation. Take management over small tribe and assist them survive within the hostile land. With each state of affairs unlock new playing cards, that can be utilized in creating your individual distinctive methods!
Download Details
Title: Worshippers
Genre: RPG, Strategy
Developer: Brainwashing Games
Publisher: Brainwashing Games
Release Date: 27 Feb, 2018
File Name: Worshippers-HI2U.Torrent
Release Group: HI2U
Size: 658 MB