Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Download Free PC Game Full Version

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine is a Narrative-Adventure recreation about touring, sharing tales, and surviving manifest future. Featuring attractive hand-drawn illustrations, Where the Water Tastes Like Wine combines 2D visuals with a 3D overworld US map.

Players wander throughout a folkloric Depression period United States at their very own tempo, assembly strangers with their very own tales to inform. Through these interactions, gamers will be capable to acquire distinctive tales which may then be re-told to unlock new interactions. In this fashion the in-game tales themselves act as a foreign money to progress via the sport, and it’s as much as the participant to pair the fitting story with the distinctive wants of every of the characters that you’ll encounter all through your travels. Only via these proper pairings will characters reveal their true selves, and bestow you with probably the most highly effective tales, the true ones which reveal one thing about their very own lives. In Where The Water Tastes Like Wine, tales organically tackle a lifetime of their very own as they develop bigger and remodel as they’re told- and re-told.

