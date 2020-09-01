Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
The world’s greatest mass llama-slaughter roguelike-lite-ish sofa co-op top-down twin-stick shooter.
VALA is a frantic top-down shooter the place you remotely pilot an limitless provide of mechs out of your ocean provider offshore of the apocalypse, combating by way of the llama hordes to take down The Llamanati.
Download Details
Title: Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse
Genre: Action, Indie
Developer: RogueCode (PTY) LTD
Publisher: RogueCode (PTY) LTD
Release Date: 26 Feb, 2018
File Name: Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse-CODEX.torrent
Release Group: CODEX
Size: 1.46 GB