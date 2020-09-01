UAYEB Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

This is an Indie recreation made by one individual solely, and two actors for the voices.

UAYEB is a solo story pushed journey / survival / puzzle recreation, positioned in an open world of 16km2, with the immersive First Person view.

Craft your tools and discover an unlimited world to seek out Mayans artifacts.

You as Uayeb, will discover and survive in a hostile setting, you will see that clues helped by your good friend archeologist Joanna, to find Mayan artifacts that may lead you to the misplaced civilization, you’ll craft your tools to be prepared for the journey.





