Treasure Adventure World Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Set sail for journey with a paper hat in your head and a magical shrinking boat in your pocket, looking for legendary treasures!

You’ll clear up tough puzzles, battle formidable foes, piece collectively clues and dig up secrets and techniques to uncover your individual shrouded historical past as you discover the islands and seas of this sprawling open world.

Download Details

With a number of endings and a New Game + mode, you’ll have loads of causes to discover each nook of the map!





Download Now