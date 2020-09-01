Toddler Simulator Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Have you ever needed to re-live your days as toddler? The carefree pleasure of bringing your ache to these round you? The destruction? The chaos? The anarchy? This is your likelihood.

Trash the bed room, mess up the toilet, then uncover what lays past the entrance door as you roam freely in an enormous world. Leave an intensive path of destruction in your wake. The enormous world that awaits you is crammed with dozens of enterable homes and buildings, driveable vehicles, varied missions, heaps of collectables, hidden areas, and extra.

Download Details

Enjoy…





Download Now