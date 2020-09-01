The Monk and the Warrior The Heart of the King Download Free PC Game Full Version





After the King united the nation and defeated the military of Orcs in a good battle, the long-awaited peace arrived. The nice Lord introduced his individuals to peace and his kingdom grew to become one of many richest. The Almighty God protected the nice King and warded off all of the troubles. The healer Pierre Shuane and the barber Olivier have been personally proving the meals the nice King ate. What occurred final week have to be nothing else however witchcraft. The King virtually died. Pierre and Olivier tasted the Kings’ meal and later it was fed to the prisoners – and no man felt something flawed.

Strength and thoughts are leaving the noble ruler each minute, and enemies are prepared to boost a rebel, whereas the King is on the verge of life and loss of life. Darkness discovered its approach into these lands once more and rumors come from all corners of the Kingdom in regards to the spawns of darkness, horrible monsters, and the evil that’s a lot wiser and extra harmful …

In order to show the witchcraft, the 2 males from distant lands, who have been happily staying close by, have been secretly known as to the fort. Despite the King’s strained relationship with the rulers of rebellious areas, these males instantly rose to the decision for assist and took the street. These courageous individuals have so many enemies among the many scoundrels that they reveal neither their names nor their biographies. Few individuals find out about them and people who know name them merely Sir Monk and Sir Warrior.

