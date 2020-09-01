The Escapists 2 Big Top Breakout Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Roll up! Roll up! Step proper up and try to flee essentially the most entertaining inmate compound but! Big Top Breakout options all of the bells, whistles and squirty flowers you’d count on from lifetime imprisonment within the circus. Serving your time as a clown within the travelling circus, it’s important to earn your hold by lion taming, face portray and making balloon animals, while ensuring you present up for Show Time to carry out for the paying circus attendees.

This wacky jail setting comes with new gadgets to seek out, craft and use so as to formulate your best escape but. Will you hearth your solution to freedom, or will you find yourself with custard pie throughout your face and below the rule of the Strongmen and their vicious guard poodles for the remainder of your days? There’s just one solution to discover out – cease clowning round and cargo up Big Top Breakout!

