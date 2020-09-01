Super Dungeon Bros Reloaded Download Free PC Game Full Version





Embark on a quest from the gods of rock with heavy metallic heroes Axl, Lars, Freddie and Ozzie in Super Dungeon Bros, a quick paced, motion centered, rock themed dungeon brawler!

Play by yourself or with as much as 4 associates in sofa or on-line co-op as you raid the deepest dungeons of Rökheim in the hunt for epic loot, hordes of evil undead and the legends of lengthy misplaced fabled rock stars! Wield depraved weapons with devastating destruction or exploit the punishing puzzles and terrifying traps that can slice and cube foes and bros alike. Fling your pals onto far off ledges and distant lure triggers, hurl your bros at advancing attackers or unleash your tag staff techniques with the final word bro-op offensive!

