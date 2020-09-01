Space Tyrant Download Free PC Game Full Version

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0


About This Game

Finally, a mega-empire builder the place you possibly can take pleasure in titanic house battles and galaxy-wide conquests however not run over your employer-mandated allotment of lunch-eating minutes.

In Space, Nobody Can Hear You Die Screaming.
(THOUGH YOU ARE STILL DYING, OK, IT’S JUST THAT YOUR SCREAMS DON’T TRANSMIT THROUGH THE VACUUM OF SPACE, WHEN YOU’RE IN SPACE. DYING.)

Download Details

Title: Space Tyrant
Genre: Indie, Strategy
Developer: Blue Wizard Digital
Publisher: Blue Wizard Digital
Release Date: 27 Feb, 2018
File Name: Space.Tyrant-HI2U.Torrent
Release Group: HI2U
Size: 449.3 MB


Download Now

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here