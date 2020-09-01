Pathfinder Adventures Rise of the Goblins Deck 2 Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

The Goblin Cannibal

Your goblin tribe efficiently launched an assault on Sandpoint! Now, return dwelling to cease a traitor from filling your fellow goblins’ heads with evil phrases, journey by way of the marshes to face off in opposition to the monster of the lavatory, and reclaim the treasures of the goblin horde from the legendary goblin witch!

Download Details

Title: Pathfinder Adventures – Rise of the Goblins Deck 2

Genre: RPG, Strategy

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Publisher: Asmodee Digital

Release Date: 27 Feb, 2018

File Name: Pathfinder.Adventures.Rise.of.the.Goblins.Deck.2-PLAZA.Torrent

Release Group: PLAZA

Size: 1.46 GB





Download Now