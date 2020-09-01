Pathfinder Adventures Rise of the Goblins Deck 2 Download Free PC Game Full Version

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0


About This Game

The Goblin Cannibal

Your goblin tribe efficiently launched an assault on Sandpoint! Now, return dwelling to cease a traitor from filling your fellow goblins’ heads with evil phrases, journey by way of the marshes to face off in opposition to the monster of the lavatory, and reclaim the treasures of the goblin horde from the legendary goblin witch!

Download Details

Title: Pathfinder Adventures – Rise of the Goblins Deck 2
Genre: RPG, Strategy
Developer: Obsidian Entertainment
Publisher: Asmodee Digital
Release Date: 27 Feb, 2018
File Name: Pathfinder.Adventures.Rise.of.the.Goblins.Deck.2-PLAZA.Torrent
Release Group: PLAZA
Size: 1.46 GB


Download Now

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here